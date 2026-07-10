SIT probe finds lapses in Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations
India
A probe into Ayodhya's Ram Mandir donations has uncovered big lapses in how money was handled.
The SIT found that key rules meant to keep things transparent, like daily checks on donation boxes and regular staff rotations, were ignored.
This investigation, launched after concerns popped up in June 2026, has already led to eight arrests for mishandling funds.
Temple trust deactivates old digital IDs
Raids turned up stolen cash, gold jewelry, and even a vehicle, with some of the accused funneling temple donations into their own accounts.
There was also misuse of senior officials' digital IDs for unauthorized VIP passes.
In response, the trust quickly replaced its general secretary and deactivated old digital IDs to tighten security and restore trust in the donation process.