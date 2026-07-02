SIT probes alleged misuse of Ram Mandir donations in Ayodhya
India
A big controversy has hit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) now looking into alleged misuse of temple donations.
Eight people have already been arrested.
Meanwhile, trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj blames temple assistant Gopal Rao for stirring up politics, saying, "The entire fault lies with Gopal; he is playing politics."
BJP and opposition spar over probe
The investigation is moving forward, and officials say only those truly guilty should be punished: no scapegoats.
BJP leaders promise strict action if wrongdoing is found, while opposition parties are using the scandal to criticize the government.
The situation remains tense as everyone waits to see what the SIT uncovers next.