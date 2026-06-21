SIT probes alleged misuse of Ram Temple funds in Ayodhya

SIT audits offerings and Kumbh donations

The SIT is checking records of temple offerings, like gold, silver, diamonds, and has found some gaps where valuables weren't properly logged.

They're also focusing on how donations were handled during the massive Maha Kumbh Mela in January and February 2025 when crowds hit 1,000,000 daily.

On top of that, land deals and building material purchases for the temple are being reviewed to make sure everything adds up after allegations surfaced about funds being misappropriated.