SIT probes alleged misuse of Ram Temple funds in Ayodhya
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into claims that funds meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were misused.
Trust officials and temple functionaries have been told to stay put in the city while the investigation continues, with the three-member SIT departing for Lucknow this Sunday.
The team was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 and includes senior officials from police, finance, and administration.
SIT audits offerings and Kumbh donations
The SIT is checking records of temple offerings, like gold, silver, diamonds, and has found some gaps where valuables weren't properly logged.
They're also focusing on how donations were handled during the massive Maha Kumbh Mela in January and February 2025 when crowds hit 1,000,000 daily.
On top of that, land deals and building material purchases for the temple are being reviewed to make sure everything adds up after allegations surfaced about funds being misappropriated.