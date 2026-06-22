SIT probes Ayodhya Ram temple donation mismanagement, SBI hiring irregularities
India
A government investigation is underway at Ayodhya's Ram Temple after reports of donation mismanagement.
The SIT found big gaps in how cash was handled and how staff were hired; turns out, the State Bank of India brought in workers through a private agency, based on recommendations from people associated with the Ram Temple Trust.
Ram Temple security accounting lapses
Workers skipped uniform rules and security checks, and there are lapses in CCTV monitoring around the temple.
Now, the probe is digging into discrepancies in documentation and accounting for gold, silver, and other offerings, plus what happened during the crowded Maha Kumbh period last year.
Updates go daily to the Chief Minister's Office; a final report will be submitted after completion of the probe.