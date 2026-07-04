SIT probes Ayodhya temple donation misuse during Avinash Shukla remand

Over 20L found at Shukla-linked center

This location was chosen because it's close to the temple highway and sits right on the border of two police stations, an area with less police activity.

The SIT is now tracking how the money moved, who else might be involved, and making sure nothing slips through the cracks.

Plus, they found more than ₹20 lakh in cash at a yoga center linked to Shukla, adding another twist to this ongoing investigation.