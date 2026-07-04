SIT probes Ayodhya temple donation misuse during Avinash Shukla remand
The investigation into the alleged misuse of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple just got more intense.
The SIT has identified a key spot near Parikrama Marg near Janora, believed to be where stolen cash was handed out.
On Thursday, the main accused, Avinash Shukla, was brought there by police during his 13-hour remand to help piece together what happened.
Over 20L found at Shukla-linked center
This location was chosen because it's close to the temple highway and sits right on the border of two police stations, an area with less police activity.
The SIT is now tracking how the money moved, who else might be involved, and making sure nothing slips through the cracks.
Plus, they found more than ₹20 lakh in cash at a yoga center linked to Shukla, adding another twist to this ongoing investigation.