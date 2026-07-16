SIT probes Badrinath Temple donations after 18-page report, CCTV tampering
India
The Badrinath Temple is under the spotlight as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) digs into missing donation money.
On July 16, the SIT received an 18-page report from temple officials.
Separately, investigators have examined CCTV footage from late June and early July that shows signs of tampering and some missing recordings.
Deleted cash-counting footage to forensic experts
SIT Officer Mahadev Uniyal said deleted cash-counting footage will be sent to forensic experts to try to recover it.
Key staff, including the temple CEO, were questioned about how donations are handled.
A separate committee just checked everything from box transport to security cameras, while an investigation is ongoing.