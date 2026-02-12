SIT probes IT officials' role in Roy's death India Feb 12, 2026

CJ Roy, founder of Confident Group, had allegedly shot himself on January 30 and died from bullet injuries inflicted with his licensed firearm during a search at his Bengaluru office.

Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into what happened that day and whether IT officials put undue pressure on him.

Two Kerala-based IT officials, Nitin Biju and Krishna Prasad, have been questioned about their actions.