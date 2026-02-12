SIT probes IT officials' role in Roy's death
CJ Roy, founder of Confident Group, had allegedly shot himself on January 30 and died from bullet injuries inflicted with his licensed firearm during a search at his Bengaluru office.
Now, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into what happened that day and whether IT officials put undue pressure on him.
Two Kerala-based IT officials, Nitin Biju and Krishna Prasad, have been questioned about their actions.
Confident Group MD denies harassment claims
Confident Group's MD, TA Joseph, has pushed back against claims of harassment by tax officials, saying they acted properly and the company isn't involved in any illegal activity or debt issues.
He also addressed rumors about celebrity investors like actor Mohanlal, clarifying they were just friends or past collaborators with Roy.
Despite all this, Joseph says the company's projects in Kerala and Bengaluru are moving ahead as planned.