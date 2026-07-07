SIT probes over 124cr spending by Ram temple trust

Ram Temple Trust spending irregularities

A closer look at the numbers shows ₹35.97 crore went into setting up a tent city, ₹30.85 crore on the Akshat Pujan campaign, plus big spends on ads, decorations, and food.

The SIT is also reviewing another event, the November 2025 flag-hoisting, which cost over ₹10 crore.

On top of that, they've found issues like staff hiding cash during donation counts and are checking records for gold and silver offerings made between November 2024 and February 2025.

All this has raised fresh questions about how the Trust is handling its finances.