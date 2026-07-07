SIT probes over 124cr spending by Ram temple trust
The Ram Temple Trust's big spending, over ₹124 crore on recent events, is now under a Special Investigation Team (SIT) spotlight.
The main focus is the huge Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in January 2024, which alone cost ₹113 crore and drew nearly 8,000 guests, including PM Modi.
Investigators are digging through two years' worth of bills and audit reports to see if everything adds up.
Ram Temple Trust spending irregularities
A closer look at the numbers shows ₹35.97 crore went into setting up a tent city, ₹30.85 crore on the Akshat Pujan campaign, plus big spends on ads, decorations, and food.
The SIT is also reviewing another event, the November 2025 flag-hoisting, which cost over ₹10 crore.
On top of that, they've found issues like staff hiding cash during donation counts and are checking records for gold and silver offerings made between November 2024 and February 2025.
All this has raised fresh questions about how the Trust is handling its finances.