SIT probes SBI handling of donations at Ayodhya Ram temple
India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into how the State Bank of India (SBI) managed donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple after reports of cash theft.
SBI was trusted with handling temple funds, but is now being questioned for not following proper procedures during collection and deposits.
Sainik Security Services staff suspected
SBI originally handled the cash itself, but later brought in a private security firm, Sainik Security Services, to manage it.
Six staff from this team are now suspects: one was even caught on CCTV allegedly taking money.
SBI had noticed deposit inconsistencies months ago, but says its suggestions for fixing things were pushed back by Trust members.
Two SBI employees are also under scrutiny for missing or not reporting these issues.