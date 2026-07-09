SIT probes SBI handling of donations at Ayodhya Ram temple

Sainik Security Services staff suspected

SBI originally handled the cash itself, but later brought in a private security firm, Sainik Security Services, to manage it.

Six staff from this team are now suspects: one was even caught on CCTV allegedly taking money.

SBI had noticed deposit inconsistencies months ago, but says its suggestions for fixing things were pushed back by Trust members.

Two SBI employees are also under scrutiny for missing or not reporting these issues.