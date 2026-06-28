SIT probes suspected custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna India Jun 28, 2026

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into the suspected custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna, who died after being arrested this year and moved to Vijayawada's Krishnalanka police station.

The team, led by Inspector General M. Ravi Prakash, is working to piece together exactly what happened during his time in custody.