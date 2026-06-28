SIT probes suspected custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into the suspected custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna, who died after being arrested this year and moved to Vijayawada's Krishnalanka police station.
The team, led by Inspector General M. Ravi Prakash, is working to piece together exactly what happened during his time in custody.
Task Force and Krishnalanka police questioned
Investigators are questioning Task Force and Krishnalanka police officials. Circle Inspector S.S.V.V. Nagaraju faces accusations of torturing Krishna and destroying evidence.
Police have seized records from the station and a local burial ground for review. Two suspended head constables are also under investigation but have not been found yet.
Krishna's mother files habeas corpus petition
Krishna's mother has filed a habeas corpus petition, asking the High Court to step in: the hearing is set for Monday.