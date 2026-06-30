SIT questions Champat Rai over temple donations, Rai denies involvement
India
Champat Rai, former general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, was questioned by a Special Investigation Team for over three hours about alleged misuse of temple donations.
Rai denied any involvement, saying he never imagined temple staff could do such things.
VHP backs Rai, 8 employees arrested
The VHP and Rai's family have backed him, calling the claims politically motivated and praising his long service.
Eight employees have already been arrested in the case, and more Trust members are under scrutiny.
The Trust is meeting soon to discuss resignations from Rai and another member as pressure mounts over how donations were handled.