SIT report implicates Anil Mishra in Ram temple theft
India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to drop its final report today on the Ram temple donation theft.
Their findings point to sloppy hiring and ignored bank rules, with former trustee Anil Mishra possibly facing blame for letting housekeeping and outsourced staff handle donations.
SIT likely to propose security upgrades
To avoid more messes like this, the SIT is likely to suggest things like biometric logins for staff, routine checks, and AI cameras.
This all started last month when former MLA Pawan Pandey claimed ₹7 to ₹7.5 crore in donations had vanished.
Since then, eight people have been arrested, over ₹500 crore in trust spending has come under scrutiny, and key members, including Mishra, have stepped down.