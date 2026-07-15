SIT report implicates Anil Mishra in Ram temple theft

To avoid more messes like this, the SIT is likely to suggest things like biometric logins for staff, routine checks, and AI cameras.

This all started last month when former MLA Pawan Pandey claimed ₹7 to ₹7.5 crore in donations had vanished.

Since then, eight people have been arrested, over ₹500 crore in trust spending has come under scrutiny, and key members, including Mishra, have stepped down.