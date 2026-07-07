SIT report: nearly 70 alleged thefts at Ayodhya Ram temple
India
A new SIT report has revealed that nearly 70 instances of alleged theft happened at Ayodhya's Ram Temple between April and June this year, with CCTV catching people taking money from donation boxes.
The report points to big gaps in security, like missing frisking checks, even though senior trust officials were supposed to enforce these rules.
Ayodhya temple staff named for breaches
Several staff members are named for ignoring protocols or misusing their positions, including keeping keys they shouldn't have and letting relatives help out.