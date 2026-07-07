SIT report: nearly 70 alleged thefts at Ayodhya Ram temple India Jul 07, 2026

A new SIT report has revealed that nearly 70 instances of alleged theft happened at Ayodhya's Ram Temple between April and June this year, with CCTV catching people taking money from donation boxes.

The report points to big gaps in security, like missing frisking checks, even though senior trust officials were supposed to enforce these rules.