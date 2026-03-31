SIT says Maharashtra State Women's Commission complicated Ashok Kharat investigation

Shirdi rape complaint sparks political backlash

This all started with a rape complaint in Shirdi back in February 2026.

Even though the SIT was handling things, the Women's Commission jumped in with its own notices and even called in the complainant, moves that blurred some lines about who was really in charge.

While Chakankar has not been directly accused, her resignation suggests she understands how serious these concerns are.

With opposition leaders calling out the state government and political tensions already high, this case has definitely become more than just a legal issue.