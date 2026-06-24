SIT suggests appointing CEO to run Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi temple
Big changes could be coming to Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi Temple.
After looking into alleged donation mishaps, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has suggested appointing a chief executive officer (CEO) to run things more transparently, taking inspiration from how Kashi Vishwanath Temple is managed.
Their early report was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on June 23.
SIT probes Ayodhya temple donation mishandling
The SIT started investigating on June 13 after claims that temple donations, including ₹200 crore in cash, 1,250kg of gold, and 70kg of silver, were not handled properly.
They have interviewed about 150 people and checked financial records. The final report is expected between July 3 and July 8.
Meanwhile, politicians like Akhilesh Yadav have called out possible corruption and demanded updates, while Congress MP Imran Masood questioned why no FIR has been filed yet.