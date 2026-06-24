SIT suggests appointing CEO to run Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi temple

SIT probes Ayodhya temple donation mishandling

The SIT started investigating on June 13 after claims that temple donations, including ₹200 crore in cash, 1,250kg of gold, and 70kg of silver, were not handled properly.

They have interviewed about 150 people and checked financial records. The final report is expected between July 3 and July 8.

Meanwhile, politicians like Akhilesh Yadav have called out possible corruption and demanded updates, while Congress MP Imran Masood questioned why no FIR has been filed yet.