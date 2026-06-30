SIT to probe Ram Temple donation diversion in Ayodhya

Avinash Shukla questioned after 20L recovered

Investigators have already questioned one of the accused, Avinash Shukla, in jail after recovering ₹20 lakh from him earlier this month, but they're not sure if that's the full amount missing.

A police team has also grabbed bank records from seven suspects at a local SBI branch and served notices to two bank employees.

Their main goal now is tracing where all the money went and uncovering anyone else who might be connected.