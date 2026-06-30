SIT to probe Ram Temple donation diversion in Ayodhya
India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is heading to Ayodhya on July 1 to look into a suspected scam involving donations meant for the Ram Temple.
Eight people were arrested last week and are now in custody, as police try to figure out exactly how much money was diverted and if more people are involved.
Avinash Shukla questioned after 20L recovered
Investigators have already questioned one of the accused, Avinash Shukla, in jail after recovering ₹20 lakh from him earlier this month, but they're not sure if that's the full amount missing.
A police team has also grabbed bank records from seven suspects at a local SBI branch and served notices to two bank employees.
Their main goal now is tracing where all the money went and uncovering anyone else who might be connected.