Sivaganga constable allegedly sexually assaulted by 3 men Friday night
India
A 29-year-old woman constable in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men on Friday night.
One of the accused, Robin, 28, who knew her, took her to a forested area where his friends, Maharaja, 25, and Harish, 21, joined him.
Constable escaped, police arrested 3 suspects
Showing quick thinking, the constable managed to escape and immediately called the police for help.
Officers responded fast, rescuing her and the Sivaganga All Women Police later registered a case and arrested the three suspects.