Sivaganga constable allegedly sexually assaulted by 3 men Friday night India Jun 13, 2026

A 29-year-old woman constable in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men on Friday night.

One of the accused, Robin, 28, who knew her, took her to a forested area where his friends, Maharaja, 25, and Harish, 21, joined him.