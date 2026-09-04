Sivaganga school van collided with truck, driver died, 10 injured
India
A school van crashed head-on with a truck near Komalipatti in Sivaganga district on Saturday.
The van was taking students to a private school that was actually closed for the holidays.
The driver, Ethiraj, died in the accident. Nine children and a school attendant were injured.
Injured stable, police question parents
All the injured were quickly taken to Sivaganga Government Hospital; doctors say everyone is stable and some children have already gone home after treatment.
Police are now investigating how this happened and are also asking parents why their children were on their way to school during a holiday.