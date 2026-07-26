Sivakasi illegal firecracker unit blast kills 2, critically injures 1
An early-morning blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, left two workers dead and one fighting for his life.
The explosion was so strong it shattered windows nearby and sent smoke billowing for kilometers.
The victims have been identified as R. Ramprakash, 36, and another worker whose name isn't yet known.
R. Ramachandran critically injured in explosion
The third worker, R. Ramachandran, 38, is in critical condition with severe burns.
Authorities say the unit was run illegally using free electricity meant for farms.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze after a tough operation.
Firemen are now using drones to search for any missing people, even checking nearby wells.
Local MLA P. Selvam urged stricter checks on such units, saying stronger action is needed to stop these tragedies from happening again.