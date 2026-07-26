Sivasagar mother-son spend night in mango tree amid flash floods
India
When flash floods hit Assam's Sivasagar district, a mother and her young son ended up spending the whole night in a mango tree to stay safe.
Heavy rains triggered flash floods in Nagaland on July 19, causing water levels to rise fast and flooding homes in Charaideo and Sivasagar within hours.
Rekhamoni Gogoi taken to relief camp
Rekhamoni Gogoi, her son, and four other women climbed the tree around 8pm after their homes were submerged.
With no food or water for 12 hours, Rekhamoni shared, "My son's life is more precious to me than my own."
Rekhamoni and her son were finally rescued by disaster response teams the next morning and are now staying at a relief camp until it's safe to go home.