Siwan student protest: Abhishek Patel suspended for alleged AK-47 use
India
Bihar Police Constable Abhishek Patel was suspended after allegedly using an AK-47 to break up a student protest in Siwan on July 25.
The incident reportedly left at least three people seriously injured and quickly went viral online, sparking outrage and big questions about why an assault rifle was used for crowd control.
Now, authorities have launched a departmental inquiry into what happened.
Investigation to assess use of force
The investigation will check if Patel followed proper procedures and whether the protest was actually dangerous enough to justify such force.
Usually, police use warnings or tear gas before resorting to firearms, especially not assault rifles like AK-47s.
This case could end up changing how police handle protests in Bihar going forward.