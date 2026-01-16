Six arrested for duping Chandigarh couple of ₹38 lakh
India
A 60-year-old Chandigarh man and his wife lost ₹38 lakh after scammers pretended to be Mumbai Police officers on WhatsApp video calls.
The fraudsters threatened them with arrest, property seizure, and even violence, sending fake warrants and monitoring the couple for nearly 24 hours, and the victim was forced to transfer ₹38 lakh under coercion.
How police cracked the case
The investigation led police to arrest six people across multiple cities, including Fazal Rocky of Chennai, who police say directed the conversion of the proceeds into USDT and was reportedly working with Chinese handlers via Telegram.
Authorities seized cash, gadgets, and bank documents from the accused, froze the stolen funds, and are now analyzing devices for more evidence.