Six bodies found in Vasai-Virar area outside Mumbai, 2 detained
Over the past couple of weeks, six bodies have been found in the Vasai-Virar area just outside Mumbai, sparking a serious police investigation.
It all started on March 21 with the discovery of a decomposed woman's body: her husband and another person are already in custody for that case.
Child found in well, bodies discovered
Since then, things have only gotten stranger: an unidentified man was found near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and a missing six-year-old girl was discovered in a well.
Police also came across another decapitated man linked to a money dispute, plus two more unidentified bodies in a drain and another individual around Vasai-Virar.
Right now, officers are working to figure out who these people are and what exactly happened: there's definitely an urgent push to get answers.