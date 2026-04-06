Six bodies found in Vasai-Virar area outside Mumbai, 2 detained

Child found in well, bodies discovered

Since then, things have only gotten stranger: an unidentified man was found near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and a missing six-year-old girl was discovered in a well.

Police also came across another decapitated man linked to a money dispute, plus two more unidentified bodies in a drain and another individual around Vasai-Virar.

Right now, officers are working to figure out who these people are and what exactly happened: there's definitely an urgent push to get answers.