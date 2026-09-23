Six children drown in Palamu during Karam Puja immersion rituals
India
A heartbreaking day in Jharkhand's Palamu district: six children drowned while taking part in Karam Puja immersion rituals on Wednesday.
Five children were swept away in a pond near the Koel River in Bokya; four have been found, but one is still missing despite rescue efforts by locals and police.
Teenage girl drowns in Nani Jharia
Sadly, a 15-year-old girl also drowned during similar rituals in Nani Jharia.
Police and local residents, along with the administration, joined the search and rescue operations.