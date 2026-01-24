Six dead, several injured in Chhattisgarh steel plant explosion
A tragic blast at Real Ispat & Power Ltd in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district killed six workers and left several others seriously hurt on January 22.
The explosion happened during maintenance when a dust chamber burst, sending scorching hot ash (up to 900°C) toward workers.
All six of those who died were residents of Gotibandh village in Bihar.
What's happening now
Five more workers are being treated for severe burns at a Bilaspur hospital.
The blast caused panic nearby, with thick smoke and flames visible for miles.
Authorities have sealed the plant's kiln for breaking safety rules—like not shutting down during repairs and poor worker training.
A forensic team is investigating the cause, while state leaders have promised support for victims' families and stricter safety checks going forward.