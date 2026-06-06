Six detained at youth-led Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi
India
Six people were detained on Saturday at the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
Police said the move was just a precaution to keep things calm between supporters and opponents.
Despite the heavy security, everything stayed peaceful and there were no major incidents.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan step down
Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, hundreds (including students, young professionals, and parents) gathered to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over alleged exam and recruitment irregularities.
Protesters wore cockroach masks and carried flowers, calling for more transparency and fairness in exams.
Over 1,000 police officers were deployed across key city spots to make sure things stayed safe.