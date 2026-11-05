Six Haryana cities record AQI above 300 ahead of Diwali
India
As Diwali gets closer, Haryana's air is getting pretty rough: six cities now have AQI levels above 300, which means the air is officially very poor.
Bahadurgarh tops the list at 365, with Jind and Ballabgarh not far behind.
Even places like Gurugram and Manesar are struggling to breathe easy.
Satellites spot 4,333 stubble burning incidents
Even though there are restrictions on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in place, things aren't improving much.
Stubble burning is still a big problem: 4,333 incidents were spotted by satellites across seven states since mid-September, with Punjab leading the count and Haryana reporting 52 cases.