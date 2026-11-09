Six killed in car fire on Panipat-Khatima highway near Muzaffarnagar
India
Early Monday morning, six people tragically lost their lives when their car crashed and caught fire on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway near Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
The car reportedly lost control at high speed, hit an electric pole and divider, and burst into flames before anyone could help.
Victims believed from Haryana's Jind district
Police believe the victims were from Haryana's Jind district and were headed to Haridwar.
Passersby quickly alerted authorities, but by the time help arrived, all six had already passed away.
Efforts are ongoing to identify them, with local officials assuring that everything is under control.