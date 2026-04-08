Six-lane 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur expressway set to cut commute to 30 minutes

Land acquisition ₹800cr for villages

Starting near Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ending at Azad Marg in Kanpur, the road passes through 42 villages, bringing direct benefits thanks to ₹800 crore spent on land.

There are three rest stops with medical help for safer journeys, plus five toll plazas and a hospital along the way.

The hope is that better connectivity will boost jobs and give local businesses a real lift.