Six-lane 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur expressway set to cut commute to 30 minutes
India
Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new six-lane, 63-km expressway is almost ready, and it's set to slash your commute from up to three hours down to just 30 minutes.
Built alongside NH-27, this project aims to make getting around way faster while also helping the region grow.
Land acquisition ₹800cr for villages
Starting near Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ending at Azad Marg in Kanpur, the road passes through 42 villages, bringing direct benefits thanks to ₹800 crore spent on land.
There are three rest stops with medical help for safer journeys, plus five toll plazas and a hospital along the way.
The hope is that better connectivity will boost jobs and give local businesses a real lift.