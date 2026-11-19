Six Madhya Pradesh officers suspended amid alleged drug planting video
Six police officers in Madhya Pradesh, including a senior officer, have been suspended after a video purportedly surfaced of them trying to frame a couple by planting drugs during a hotel raid.
The clip purportedly shows the officers pressuring the couple to unlock their phones and, when they refuse, ASP Deepak Mishra telling his subordinates to "plant cannabis in their bags."
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav orders probe
The video quickly went viral and sparked major public anger.
Responding to the backlash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called out "indiscipline" in the police force and stressed that integrity matters.
He ordered immediate suspensions and promised a full investigation, making it clear that misuse of power won't be tolerated.