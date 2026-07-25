Six mild earthquakes shake Maharashtra with no injuries or damage
India
Six mild earthquakes hit parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, with tremors felt in Nashik, Palghar, and Hingoli.
The quakes were pretty gentle (magnitudes ranged from 3.1 to 3.6) and thankfully, there has been no damage or injuries reported.
Nashik 3.6, Palghar 3.1, Hingoli tremor
Nashik saw the first tremor at 9:55am (the strongest at 3.6), followed by Palghar around 10:57am (magnitude 3.1), and then Hingoli in the evening.
Palghar, especially Dahanu and Talasari in Palghar, is used to occasional mild quakes, but no casualties or damage have been reported.