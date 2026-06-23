Six Nihang Sikhs end protest at Uttarakhand gurdwara over arrests
There was a tense moment at Nagarasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand when six Nihang Sikhs took to the roof, demanding the release of four fellow members arrested after a clash in Karnaprayag.
After talks with officials, two returned peacefully, and authorities promised that Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage and gurdwara activities would go on as usual.
Nihang Sikhs's history and martial traditions
Nihang Sikhs, also called Akali Nihangs, are famous for their fearless attitude and striking blue robes.
They became a warrior group under Guru Hargobind and were formally recognized by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.
Known for carrying swords and wearing tall turbans (dumalas), they played a big role during the 18th century when Sikh forces faced repeated invasions and persecution.
Even today, they keep their martial traditions alive at Sikh religious events and remain respected figures in the community.