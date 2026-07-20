Six students hurt in Rae Bareli school bus van collision
India
A serious crash between a school bus and a van in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, left six students hurt early Monday.
Locals jumped in to help right away, getting the children out and rushing them to hospitals.
The accident happened near Bela Bhela, with both vehicles carrying students from Satyanarayani Inter College and Leo Convent School.
Rae Bareli students treated, police probe
Arsh, a Class IV student from Leo Convent School, broke his leg and is at the district hospital.
Vijay Lakshmi (Class IX), Ragini (14), and Moni Agrahari from Satyanarayani Inter College are being treated at Bela Bhela's health center.
Doctors say all injured students are getting proper care, and police have started investigating how this happened.