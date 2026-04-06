Six trophies stolen from Vishvas Sarang's Bhopal high security home India Apr 06, 2026

Thieves broke into the storeroom of Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang's house in Bhopal's high-security zone on April 2, 2026, making off with six trophies.

The break-in wasn't noticed until the next day when security found a broken lock.

Since there were no CCTV cameras in the storeroom, figuring out what happened has been tough and raised fresh questions about how secure these high-security areas really are.