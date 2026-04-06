Six trophies stolen from Vishvas Sarang's Bhopal high security home
Thieves broke into the storeroom of Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang's house in Bhopal's high-security zone on April 2, 2026, making off with six trophies.
The break-in wasn't noticed until the next day when security found a broken lock.
Since there were no CCTV cameras in the storeroom, figuring out what happened has been tough and raised fresh questions about how secure these high-security areas really are.
Police check nearby CCTV footage
A formal complaint was filed on April 6, 2026, and police are now checking CCTV footage from nearby spots to track down suspects.
Investigators think the theft was planned since the storeroom sits outside the main house.
This isn't a one-off: similar cases have happened before in Bhopal's supposedly secure neighborhoods like 74 Bungalows and Char Imli, highlighting ongoing gaps in protecting officials' homes.