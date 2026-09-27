Six US F-35s, 200-plus airmen join Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur
Big news in defense: Six American F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and more than 200 US airmen are taking part in India's Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Jodhpur Air Force Station, running from September 26 to October 12, 2026.
This marks the first time F-35s are flying in an Indian military drill, showing off some next-level tech and deepening U.S.-India military teamwork.
Seven foreign nations join Tarang Shakti
Tarang Shakti isn't just about India and the US it brings together seven foreign countries, the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.
The Indian Air Force is rolling out its Rafales, Tejas, Su-30 MKIs, and more for joint maneuvers.
Now set to return every two years, this exercise is all about building trust and making sure these nations can work smoothly together if it ever really counts.