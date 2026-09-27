Six US F-35s, 200-plus airmen join Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur

Tarang Shakti isn't just about India and the US it brings together seven foreign countries, the US, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

The Indian Air Force is rolling out its Rafales, Tejas, Su-30 MKIs, and more for joint maneuvers.

Now set to return every two years, this exercise is all about building trust and making sure these nations can work smoothly together if it ever really counts.