Six-year-old Alfaz Sheikh donates about ₹20,000 for Nepal flood relief
India
Six-year-old Alfaz Sheikh from Kushinagar district decided to donate his entire piggy bank (about ₹20,000) to support people affected by the recent floods in Nepal.
He was deeply moved after seeing heartbreaking images of the disaster on TV and social media.
Alfaz asks magistrate to send relief
On September 3, Alfaz walked into the district magistrate's office with his savings and asked that it be sent for flood relief.
His kindness touched everyone there. A district administration official shared Alfaz's story online, saying, "At an age when children usually save money for toys and their small personal needs, Alfaz decided to dedicate his entire savings of one year to help disaster victims."
Officials are now making sure his donation reaches those in need.