Six-year-old Pranay Tej in Visakhapatnam dies after teacher allegedly slapped
India
A heartbreaking incident in Visakhapatnam: six-year-old Pranay Tej, an LKG student at Little Garden School, died after his teacher allegedly slapped him for not finishing homework.
Pranay became extremely upset and collapsed in class; he was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Parents demand justice, authorities seek accountability
Pranay's death has left his family and local community devastated. His parents and relatives gathered at the hospital, holding the school and teacher responsible and calling for justice.
The case has sparked outrage, while authorities call for accountability.