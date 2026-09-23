Siya Goyal has been accused of murdering her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, by allegedly pushing him off Lohagad Fort in June 2026.

According to police, Goyal turned to ChatGPT for advice on how to express grief and appear more emotionally distressed, what to do if caught by police, what to say during questioning, and how to avoid panicking, which raised suspicions among Agarwal's family after she allegedly did not appear to be grieving as expected when they reached the foothills after the incident.