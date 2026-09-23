Siya Goyal accused of murdering fiance Ketan Agarwal, consulted ChatGPT
Siya Goyal has been accused of murdering her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, by allegedly pushing him off Lohagad Fort in June 2026.
According to police, Goyal turned to ChatGPT for advice on how to express grief and appear more emotionally distressed, what to do if caught by police, what to say during questioning, and how to avoid panicking, which raised suspicions among Agarwal's family after she allegedly did not appear to be grieving as expected when they reached the foothills after the incident.
Chargesheet filed in Lohagad murder
Investigators say Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary, and Ritesh Hange planned the murder for months and used a fake Instagram account to lure Agarwal to the fort.
A chargesheet has been filed against Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary, and Ritesh Hange under Indian law.
The chargesheet is currently under court scrutiny, with digital evidence like Goyal's online searches playing a key role.