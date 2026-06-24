Siya Goyal admits pushing Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort
What started as a tragic accident turned out to be something much darker.
Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate heir from Pune, was pushed off Lohagad Fort by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, on June 18.
She confessed to the crime after police uncovered suspicious details, including an earlier incident where she allegedly pushed him during another trek, pretending there was a snake.
Goyal and Chaudhary face murder charges
Digging deeper, police found Goyal had been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary for over a year.
Call records and CCTV footage linked Chaudhary to the scene; he even wore a hoodie despite the hot weather, which raised eyebrows.
Goyal also allegedly hid Ketan's passport to stop him from traveling to Bali.
Both are now facing charges of murder and conspiracy and remain in custody.