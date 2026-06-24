Siya Goyal admits pushing Ketan Agarwal off Lohagad Fort

Goyal and Chaudhary face murder charges

Digging deeper, police found Goyal had been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary for over a year.

Call records and CCTV footage linked Chaudhary to the scene; he even wore a hoodie despite the hot weather, which raised eyebrows.

Goyal also allegedly hid Ketan's passport to stop him from traveling to Bali.

Both are now facing charges of murder and conspiracy and remain in custody.