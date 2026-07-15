Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaidhary arrested over alleged Lohagad push
India
A shocking case out of Pune: Ketan Agarwal, 26, was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18.
His fiancee, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaidhary, 20, have been arrested.
Police say Goyal was secretly dating Chaidhary since October 2025 and did not want to marry Agarwal, even though they got engaged in February.
Police probe rehearsal and secret marriage
Investigators believe Goyal and Chaidhary rehearsed the crime in an open space next to a club lounge in Pune's Lulla Nagar area.
There is evidence hinting at a secret marriage between them.
Police are digging through messages and CCTV footage, and looking into their trip to Rajasthan for more clues about their plan and motives.