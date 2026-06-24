Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused in Ketan Agarwal murder

Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal

Chaudhary left his phone behind in Pune to fake an alibi and used a borrowed phone with GPS switched off to secretly stay in touch with Goyal.

Goyal convinced Agarwal to go trekking, making it seem like a romantic outing.

Chaudhary followed them in disguise (a hoodie on a hot day caught on CCTV), then allegedly pushed Agarwal off the cliff.

Police traced more than 2,000 calls between the suspects and said the evidence showed it was not an accident but a well-planned murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.