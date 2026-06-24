Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused in Ketan Agarwal murder
What looked like a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has turned out to be a planned murder.
Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old real estate director from Pune, died on June 18 after falling off a cliff, but police now say his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary orchestrated the crime to avoid an arranged marriage.
Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal
Chaudhary left his phone behind in Pune to fake an alibi and used a borrowed phone with GPS switched off to secretly stay in touch with Goyal.
Goyal convinced Agarwal to go trekking, making it seem like a romantic outing.
Chaudhary followed them in disguise (a hoodie on a hot day caught on CCTV), then allegedly pushed Agarwal off the cliff.
Police traced more than 2,000 calls between the suspects and said the evidence showed it was not an accident but a well-planned murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.