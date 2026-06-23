Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of killing fiance Ketan India Jun 23, 2026

Pune Rural Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary after they allegedly killed Goyal's fiance, Ketan, at Lohagad Fort.

The pair saw Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship and first tried to push him off the fort on June 14, 2026, but failed.

On June 19, 2026, they returned and succeeded in their plan.