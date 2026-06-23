Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of killing fiance Ketan
India
Pune Rural Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary after they allegedly killed Goyal's fiance, Ketan, at Lohagad Fort.
The pair saw Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship and first tried to push him off the fort on June 14, 2026, but failed.
On June 19, 2026, they returned and succeeded in their plan.
Police say murder was carefully planned
Police say the murder was carefully planned, backed by evidence and witness accounts.
Goyal had even sabotaged a Bali trip with Ketan by destroying her passport.
Meanwhile, Ketan was planning a lavish birthday surprise for Goyal at a Mahabaleshwar resort.
Both suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues.