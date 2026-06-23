Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal
India
A tragic birthday celebration at Lohagad Fort in Pune turned out to be a planned murder.
Police now say 25-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal was pushed into a 350-foot valley by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.
What looked like an accident at first was actually a plot, weeks before the couple's planned wedding the following month.
Phone records reveal staged snake scare
Turns out, this wasn't their first try: police found Goyal and Chaudhary had tried to kill Agarwal five days earlier with a staged snake scare, but failed.
Investigators pieced together the story using phone records and noticed inconsistencies in Goyal's statements.
The family, who were preparing for a big wedding, are heartbroken by the truth.