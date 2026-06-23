Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal India Jun 23, 2026

A tragic birthday celebration at Lohagad Fort in Pune turned out to be a planned murder.

Police now say 25-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal was pushed into a 350-foot valley by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.

What looked like an accident at first was actually a plot, weeks before the couple's planned wedding the following month.