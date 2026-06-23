Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested for Lohagad gorge murder

Investigators found Goyal and Chaudhary plotting

Goyal and Agarwal had gotten engaged in February 2026 and were prepping for a massive wedding, including booking a palace for ₹17 crore this November (November 2026).

The incident happened during Goyal's birthday outing at the fort.

Investigators found evidence that Goyal and Chaudhary had been plotting together, with reports suggesting there was even an earlier failed attempt at the same spot.

Police are still digging deeper into what led up to this tragic event.