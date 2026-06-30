Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested over alleged Lohagad murder
Pune Rural Police have arrested 20-year-old Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, for allegedly killing Goyal's fiance, Ketan Agarwal.
Investigators say Goyal lured Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on June 18, where she signaled Chaudhary to push him off a cliff.
The case has caught attention for its shocking betrayal.
Police allege Goyal's relationship motivated killing
Goyal and Agarwal got engaged in February 2026, but police believe she wanted out due to her relationship with Chaudhary, which began months earlier.
Just before his death, Agarwal confided in his father about Goyal's distant behavior and frequent mentions of Chaudhary, concerns that were sadly brushed aside.
Police also say Goyal sabotaged a planned Bali trip by throwing away Agarwal's passport.
Siya had visited the fort multiple times before the murder, while Chetan joined on the day of the crime.
They are now in custody as the investigation continues.