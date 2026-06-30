Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested over alleged Lohagad murder

Police allege Goyal's relationship motivated killing

Goyal and Agarwal got engaged in February 2026, but police believe she wanted out due to her relationship with Chaudhary, which began months earlier.

Just before his death, Agarwal confided in his father about Goyal's distant behavior and frequent mentions of Chaudhary, concerns that were sadly brushed aside.

Police also say Goyal sabotaged a planned Bali trip by throwing away Agarwal's passport.

Siya had visited the fort multiple times before the murder, while Chetan joined on the day of the crime.

They are now in custody as the investigation continues.