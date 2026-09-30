Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary charged in Ketan Agarwal murder
India
Pune police have charged Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary with the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal.
What started as a plan to just injure Agarwal by breaking his limbs in Bengaluru turned deadly, ending with his death at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
The twist? They allegedly used a fake Instagram account to lure him there for a "surprise birthday."
Siya Goyal reportedly destroyed Agarwal passport
Before the murder, Goyal reportedly destroyed Agarwal's passport to stop him from traveling.
An eyewitness saw Agarwal being pushed off the cliff but was threatened into silence. He later spoke up after seeing news reports.
Now, senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will reportedly be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor, and both suspects remain in custody while investigations continue.