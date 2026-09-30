Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary charged in Ketan Agarwal murder

Pune police have charged Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary with the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal.

What started as a plan to just injure Agarwal by breaking his limbs in Bengaluru turned deadly, ending with his death at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

The twist? They allegedly used a fake Instagram account to lure him there for a "surprise birthday."