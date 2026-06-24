Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary charged in Lohagad murder

Police probe family tensions, 2,004 calls

Goyal and Chaudhary were in a relationship that continued after engagement, making 2,004 calls to each other in just six months.

Their families weren't supportive: Goyal's family opposed her romance with Chaudhary, while Agarwal's family only accepted Goyal's marriage proposal after her family repeatedly approached them.

Police are digging into these family tensions to understand what led up to the crime.