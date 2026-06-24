Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary plotted Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad killing India Jun 24, 2026

A shocking twist in Pune: police say Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary planned the murder of Goyal's fiance, Ketan Agarwal, to avoid family shame if she eloped.

The incident happened on June 18, 2026, at Lohagad Fort and was first thought to be a trekking accident. But new evidence pointed to foul play.