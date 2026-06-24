Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary plotted Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad killing
India
A shocking twist in Pune: police say Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary planned the murder of Goyal's fiance, Ketan Agarwal, to avoid family shame if she eloped.
The incident happened on June 18, 2026, at Lohagad Fort and was first thought to be a trekking accident. But new evidence pointed to foul play.
CCTV shows Chetan Chaudhary, both detained
CCTV footage from the fort showed Chaudhary acting oddly, wearing a hoodie in hot weather, and closely following Agarwal and Goyal.
Investigators noticed gaps in Goyal's story about Agarwal slipping, which didn't add up.
Both suspects are now in custody as police dig deeper.