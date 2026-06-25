Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary linked to Ketan Agarwal's death
A tragic story unfolded at Lohagad Fort, where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Choudhary.
The couple had only gotten engaged four months ago in a quick arrangement at a wedding.
While Agarwal's family initially stood by Goyal, police uncovered evidence pointing to a planned crime: CCTV showed Choudhary trailing the pair, and call records revealed he used a second phone to avoid detection.
Siya Goyal's inconsistent accounts raise suspicion
Goyal's changing stories about how Agarwal died made investigators suspicious: she first said he slipped, then blamed a water bottle accident.
Police also noticed odd details: no photos on Agarwal's phone from the trip and the spot Goyal described wasn't realistic for resting.
Digging deeper, they found Goyal had previously hidden Agarwal's passport before a Bali shoot and kept her relationship with Choudhary secret since October 2025.
The case has sparked conversations about trust and safety in relationships.