Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary linked to Ketan Agarwal's death

Siya Goyal's inconsistent accounts raise suspicion

Goyal's changing stories about how Agarwal died made investigators suspicious: she first said he slipped, then blamed a water bottle accident.

Police also noticed odd details: no photos on Agarwal's phone from the trip and the spot Goyal described wasn't realistic for resting.

Digging deeper, they found Goyal had previously hidden Agarwal's passport before a Bali shoot and kept her relationship with Choudhary secret since October 2025.

The case has sparked conversations about trust and safety in relationships.