Siya Goyal arrested over Ketan Agarwal death, mother denies discord India Jun 25, 2026

Siya Goyal, who has been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiance Ketan Agarwal off a cliff, didn't show any discord in their relationship, according to her mother.

Pooja Goyal shared that Siya often said, "I like Ketan. I like everything, and I want to marry him."

The family also clarified that Siya's connection with Chetan Chaudhary, someone she met at a cricket tournament, was just friendship.