Siya Goyal arrested over Ketan Agarwal death, mother denies discord
Siya Goyal, who has been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiance Ketan Agarwal off a cliff, didn't show any discord in their relationship, according to her mother.
Pooja Goyal shared that Siya often said, "I like Ketan. I like everything, and I want to marry him."
The family also clarified that Siya's connection with Chetan Chaudhary, someone she met at a cricket tournament, was just friendship.
Police found Agarwal pushed off Lohagad
Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune.
While Siya first claimed he slipped taking a photo, police later found evidence she pushed him intentionally.
Her father Praveen said he noticed no issues and was not told of any by Ketan's family, and confirmed he had never met Chaudhary, who is now involved in the investigation.
Siya's father hospitalized, both in custody
After Siya's arrest, her father suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized.
Both Siya and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody until June 29 as the investigation continues.